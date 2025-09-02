Channing Tatum, Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz join hands for crime drama Kockroach

Actors Channing Tatum will star alongside Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz in the upcoming film Kockroach, directed by Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic) with a screenplay from Jonathan Ames, known for Bored to Death and You Were Never Really Here.
An adaptation of the novel by William Lashner who wrote it under his pen name Tyler Knox, Kockroach revolves around a mysterious stranger who takes on New York’s criminal elite, transforming himself into a larger-than-life crime boss in a city.
While the film is set to go on floors next year in January in Australia, Kockroach will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, scheduled to take place next week.
Andrew Lazar, known for producing films like American Sniper, is backing the project under his Mad Chance production banner.
Tatum will be attending TIFF also for the premiere of his next movie Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance where he will be honoured with the Performer Award from the festival. The actor who recently wrapped shooting for Avengers: Doomsday, is known for films like Magic Mike, Jump Street and Dear John among others.
Isaac's next is Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein which will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and also be screened at TIFF.
Known for FX's hit series Atlanta, Beetz's credits include Deadpool 2, Joker and The Harder They Fall. Up next, she has a new TV series for Apple TV+ where she will star alongside Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham. The series is based on the Lars Kepler crime novels.