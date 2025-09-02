Disney announces new animated feature Hexed, sets fall 2026 release

Disney Animation is gearing up for a brand-new original adventure. At the Destination D23 event in Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer Jared Bush unveiled the studio’s next feature film, Hexed, slated to debut in theatres in November 2026.
According to its logline, Hexed follows “an awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom, who discover that what makes him unusual might just be magical powers that will turn their lives—and a secret world of magic—upside down.”
The film will be directed by Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand, with Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones attached as producers.
In addition to Hexed, Disney also treated fans to fresh updates on Zootopia 2. Bush, who co-directs the sequel alongside Byron Howard, revealed new voices joining the franchise, including Yvette Nicole Brown as both the Bearoness and EMT Otter and Patrick Warburton as Mayor Winddancer.
The upcoming sequel sees Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) unravelling a major mystery sparked by the arrival of Gary De’Snake, voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan. Their investigation takes them deep into uncharted corners of the bustling metropolis, testing their partnership along the way.
Also joining the cast are Shakira, Quinta Brunson, and Fortune Feimster, with Yvett Merino producing. Zootopia 2 is slated for a November 26 release.