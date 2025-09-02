Actor from Harry Potter films returns to HBO's Harry Potter series

Additionally, the studio also announced that several other characters have been cast. Elijah Oshin will portray Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens will essay Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash will play Gregory Goyle. Hogwarts professors who are cast are Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Brid Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey. Leigh Gill will portray Griphook in the series. Gill is known for his role in Joker (2019).