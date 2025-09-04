Call of Duty to be adapted for silver screen by Paramount

After months of speculation, Paramount confirmed that it will develop films based on Call of Duty, along with video game publisher Activision. Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game series that started in 2003 and has gone on to release 22 titles.
While the director, cast, and the rest of the details of the adaptation are yet to be announced, the makers assured that the adaptation will be "an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise."
Call of Duty began publishing games in 2003, which were set in World War 2. It then moved on to a more contemporary setting, with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which was set in the Middle East. The franchise also saw its campaigns set in the Cold War with Call of Duty: World at War and the Call of Duty: Black Ops series. The Call of Duty: Black Ops series also blends Cold War era campaigns with tech focused dystopian campaigns. Several actors like Gary Oldman, Ice Cube, Barry Sloane, Kevin McKidd, Sam Worthington, and Milo Ventimiglia have portrayed characters in the series.
Call of Duty is the latest of video games to be adapted into films or television series. Recent adaptations include Prime Video's Fallout, Uncharted (2022), Borderlands (2024), the Mortal Kombat film series, and the Sonic the Hedgehog film series.