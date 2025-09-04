Call of Duty to be adapted for silver screen by Paramount

Call of Duty began publishing games in 2003, which were set in World War 2. It then moved on to a more contemporary setting, with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which was set in the Middle East. The franchise also saw its campaigns set in the Cold War with Call of Duty: World at War and the Call of Duty: Black Ops series. The Call of Duty: Black Ops series also blends Cold War era campaigns with tech focused dystopian campaigns. Several actors like Gary Oldman, Ice Cube, Barry Sloane, Kevin McKidd, Sam Worthington, and Milo Ventimiglia have portrayed characters in the series.