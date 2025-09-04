Jason Segel joins Angelina Jolie in Anxious People

David Magee, who was nominated for Oscars for his screenplays of Forster's Finding Neverland and Ang Lee's Life of Pi, is writing the script of Anxious People. Magee is adapting Fredrik Backman's 2020 novel of the same name. Forster and Magee are serving as executive producers along with Neda Backman. Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro and Renee Wolfe are producing the film. Hope Studios and 2DUX2 are backing the film.