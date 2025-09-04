Jason Segel joins Angelina Jolie in Anxious People

Jason Segel is the latest to join the Angelina Jolie-starrer Anxious People, reported Deadline. Anxious People is directed by Marc Forster, who has previously directed World War Z and A Man Called Otto.
David Magee, who was nominated for Oscars for his screenplays of Forster's Finding Neverland and Ang Lee's Life of Pi, is writing the script of Anxious People. Magee is adapting Fredrik Backman's 2020 novel of the same name. Forster and Magee are serving as executive producers along with Neda Backman. Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro and Renee Wolfe are producing the film. Hope Studios and 2DUX2 are backing the film.
Aimee Lou Wood, who was seen in the third season of The White Lotus, is also a part of Anxious People. The film will follow a bank robber, who takes a group of strangers, which includes investment banker Zara, hostage. The robber goes awry as the nothing goes to plan.
Segel who was recently seen in Prime Video's Shrinking is known for his role as Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Mother. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his role in Shrinking.