R&B singer Angie Stone’s children sue truck company for her death in highway crash

ATLANTA: Two children of R&B singer Angie Stone are suing a trucking company, truck manufacturer and others, seeking damages for an Alabama interstate crash that killed Stone.

The lawsuit says the driver lost control of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and when he tried to steer it back onto the highway, it flipped over, with the 63-year-old Stone, her bandmates and entourage inside.

Stone was a Grammy-nominated R&B singer and member of the all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence. She was known for the hit song “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” and flourished in the early 2000s as neo-soul began to dominate R&B. She was on her way back to her Atlanta-area home after a performance at a Mardi Gras ball in Mobile, Alabama.

The suit was filed Tuesday in a Georgia state court in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville. It says Stone and the other occupants of the van survived the initial predawn wreck and that passersby pulled over and helped five of the nine occupants crawl out. Stone was still trying to get out when an 18-wheeler carrying a load of sugar slammed into the van, the lawsuit says. That impact ejected Stone and pinned her under the van, where she died, the lawsuit claims. Sheila Hopkins, still inside the van, suffered injuries.