Sam Raimi, Roy Lee to reimagine classic horror Magic at Lionsgate

For Raimi, creator of the Evil Dead franchise, the project follows his upcoming survival horror thriller Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien — also written by Swift and Shannon. Lee, meanwhile, comes off the massive success of Zach Cregger’s Weapons, which has earned more than $236.7 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. He is also producing Lionsgate’s Stephen King adaptations The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon and The Long Walk, the latter arriving in theatres on September 12.