Sophie Turner steps into Lara Croft’s boots as Prime Video’s Tomb Raider gears up for production

Prime Video has officially found its Lara Croft. Sophie Turner, best known for her breakout role in Game of Thrones, will lead the streamer’s upcoming Tomb Raider series, which is set to begin filming on January 19.
“I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft,” Turner said of the casting. “She’s such an iconic character who means so much to so many — and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”
Turner will become the third actor to bring the legendary archaeologist to life in live action, following Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander’s big-screen portrayals. She joins a creative team led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who serves as creator, writer and co-showrunner. Waller-Bridge is sharing showrunning duties with Chad Hodge (Good Behavior, Single All the Way), while Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shogun, Dope Thief) has been tapped to direct and executive produce.
Waller-Bridge, a self-professed long-time fan of the video game series, began shaping the project in early 2023, with Prime Video officially ordering the series in May 2024. “I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team,” Waller-Bridge said. “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artefacts out—Croft is coming.”
The series is being produced by Crystal Dynamics, Story Kitchen, and Amazon MGM Studios, with executive producers including Waller-Bridge (via Wells Street Productions), Jenny Robins, Hodge, Van Tulleken, Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television.
Turner’s recent credits include HBO Max’s The Staircaseand ITV/CW’s Joan.