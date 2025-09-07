Superman sequel from James Gunn gets official title and release date

After the success of Superman, James Gunn is officially returning for its sequel which has now been officially titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow. With David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult expected to return, the upcoming film is slated for a release in 2027 on July 9, nearly two years from the release of its first film.
Director and DC Films co-head James Gunn announced the news on Wednesday while sharing a comic book image of Superman standing next to Lex Luthor in his Warsuit drawn by Jim Lee, hinting at the continuation of fight between Luthor and Superman.
Speculations of its sequel has been flying since the film's release and in August, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared that Gunn would return to write and direct the sequel. The recently-released latest iteration of Superman, which hit theatres in July had him facing unintended consequences after he intervenes in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Lex Luthor. The film earned positive reviews and minted $600 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year.
It also starred Rachel Brosnahan, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.
Next on DC Studios’ slate, Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl is set to release on June 26, 2026, followed by James Watkins’ horror project Clayface, arriving on September 11, 2026. Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will also debut that year after Superman: Man of Tomorrow on October 1, 2027.