Superman sequel from James Gunn gets official title and release date

Speculations of its sequel has been flying since the film's release and in August, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared that Gunn would return to write and direct the sequel. The recently-released latest iteration of Superman, which hit theatres in July had him facing unintended consequences after he intervenes in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Lex Luthor. The film earned positive reviews and minted $600 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year.