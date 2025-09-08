Djimon Hounsou joins the cast of Highlander reboot, headlined by Henry Cavill

Actor Djimon Hounsou is the latest to join the cast of the Highlander reboot from Amazon MGM studios, headlined by Henry Cavill. He joins the ensemble cast which already features Russel Crowe, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Marisa Abela. The film will mark a reunion for Bautista and Gillan who starred alongside Hounsou in Guardians of the Galaxy.
The reboot is directed by Chad Stahelski, a stuntman and director, who has directed the John Wick films, all headlined by Keanu Reeves. The reboot of the 1986 cult classic is scheduled to go on floors at the end of September and will be shot in the UK as well as Hong Kong. The script of the film is written by Michael Finch. Scott Stuber, Neal H Moritz, Josh Davis, Louis Rosner, and Stahelski are producing the film.
The story of Highlander follows Connor MacLeod, a Scottish warrior who discovers he is an immortal, after being heavily wounded in battle. Connor is trained by Ramirez, another immortal, to win the Prize at the Gathering, held at New York City.
While Cavill takes on the lead role as MacLeod, Crowe will play Ramirez. Bautista portrays the immortal barbarian named Kurgen, the key villain, who has been killing other immortals across centuries to acquire their power. Hounsou is set to play an immortal warrior from Africa. Gillan will be seen as MacLeod’s mortal wife and the love of his life, Heather. Details of Abela's part have not been disclosed.
Djimon Hounsou first made waves with his powerful performance in Steven Spielberg’s Amistad, which launched his Hollywood career. He later received Academy Award nominations for his roles in In America and Blood Diamond. He has portrayed Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel films, taken on a key role in DC’s Shazam! franchise, and featured in Zack Snyder’s ambitious sci-fi saga Rebel Moon. Hounsou also starred in both A Quiet Place films. Up next, he has completed work on an upcoming thriller from Sony Pictures, directed and written by Tommy Wirkola.