Djimon Hounsou joins the cast of Highlander reboot, headlined by Henry Cavill

Djimon Hounsou first made waves with his powerful performance in Steven Spielberg’s Amistad, which launched his Hollywood career. He later received Academy Award nominations for his roles in In America and Blood Diamond. He has portrayed Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel films, taken on a key role in DC’s Shazam! franchise, and featured in Zack Snyder’s ambitious sci-fi saga Rebel Moon. Hounsou also starred in both A Quiet Place films. Up next, he has completed work on an upcoming thriller from Sony Pictures, directed and written by Tommy Wirkola.