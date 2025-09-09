Brad Ingelsby: Task is about lives under pressure, people who are backed into a corner

Task follows the story of a Task Force under the aegis of the USA's FBI, headed by Tom Brandis. The task force is established to uncover the perpetrators of a series of robberies, committed by Robbie, that have taken place in drug houses belonging to a biker gang. When asked if Task can be termed as a cat and mouse story, Ingelsby explains, "I think it is. In one way, I think we wrap our arms around the genre of cat and mouse. But I hope what separates the show is the level of care we give to all the characters, so that you care about everybody in the show, not just the cops, but also the criminals and the bad guys. So I think in a way, it is a cat and mouse, but it's also a drama about lives under pressure, people who are backed into a corner, who don't have choices."