James Corden, Ruth Jones reunite for The Choir

The Gavin and Stacey co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones are set to reunite for a new Apple TV+ show titled The Choir.
Starring as siblings Ben and Lisa, Corden and Jones are headlining the series and also serving as the executive producers. They play estranged siblings who haven't met each other for years. But to Ben's displeasure, he is forced to return to his native English town, to his sister, whom he left for New York.
It is expected that the eight-part comedy will begin production next year.
Corden and Jones became the most-sought-after duo following the success of their BBC series, which ended up being the most-watched series of the year in the UK. The sitcom also starred Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, and Alison Steadman.
Corden, who hosted The Late Show, lent his voice to one of the characters in The Smurfs, and he also has Steven Soderbergh's The Christophers awaiting a release. Meanwhile, Jones will be seen in BBC's The Other Bennet Sister and Netflix's Run Away.