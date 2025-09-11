Cate Blanchett joins hands with Alice Birch for Sweetsick

Actor Cate Blanchett is all set to star in and produce the upcoming film Sweetsick, written and directed by Alice Birch in her filmmaking debut.
Sweetsick revolves around a mercurial woman (Blanchett) with a strange and piercing gift – the ability to see what others most intimately need, often at great personal cost – who sets out on a journey home. The upcoming film is set for production soon in the UK and Greece. Additional casting will also be announced soon.
Alice Birch is best known for writing Lady Macbeth and adapting Sally Rooney’s novels Normal People and Conversations with Friends into acclaimed miniseries.
Birch said in a statement, "I could not be more excited to be making my debut feature as a director with such an extraordinary team of filmmakers and collaborators. I am in the safest hands with Tessa Ross and her brilliant team at House, and am so proud to be working with Searchlight and Film4. To have the peerless Cate Blanchett at the centre of it is thrilling."
Searchlight Pictures is producing the film. Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Theo Barrowclough and Lee Groombridge are also backing the film while Film4 serves as the executive producer and is co-financing the project.
Cate Blanchett was recently seen in Black Bag, directed by Steven Soderbergh where she starred alongside Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan. Up next, she has Father Mother Sister Brother, directed by Jim Jarmusch and Alpha Gang from filmmakers David Zellner and Nathan Zellner. On TV, she made a cameo appearance in the last episode in the final second season of Netflix's hit show Squid Game.