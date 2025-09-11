Dacre Montgomery, Diane Lane to star in Moral Capacity

Montgomery, known for his breakout role in the series Stranger Things, was last seen in What We Hide, has Dead Man's Wire and Faces of Death awaiting release. Diane Lane, who won an Oscar nomination for her role in Unfaithful (2002), is popular for starring in films such as The Outsiders (1983), Streets of Fire (1984), Under the Tuscan Sun (2003), and Man of Steel (2013). She lent her voice to Riley's mother in Inside Out 2 (2024) and will next be seen in Anniversary, slated for a theatrical release on October 29.