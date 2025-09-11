Dacre Montgomery, Diane Lane to star in Moral Capacity

Actor Dacre Montgomery, Diane Lane, Tim Robbins, and Sofia Boutella are set to star in the new thriller Moral Capacity, helmed by Brad Anderson, who is known for his works in The Call and The Machinist.
The film, which was officially launched at the TIFF, will be adapted from a script by novelist Peter Moore Smith. The thriller revolves around the evil machinations of humans, such as deceit, blackmail, and manipulation. According to the makers, Montgomery plays James, whose 'perfect life' of family and reputation is on the verge of collapse as his affair with his business partner, Andrea (Boutella), is discovered by her husband, Cliff (Robbins). As James turns to his therapist, Dr Torre (Lane), things get murkier as she has deeper and darker secrets.
Moral Capacity is produced by Sobini Films' Mark Amin and Cami Winikoff, along with Blueeyed Pictures' Jamee Natella.
Montgomery, known for his breakout role in the series Stranger Things, was last seen in What We Hide, has Dead Man's Wire and Faces of Death awaiting release. Diane Lane, who won an Oscar nomination for her role in Unfaithful (2002), is popular for starring in films such as The Outsiders (1983), Streets of Fire (1984), Under the Tuscan Sun (2003), and Man of Steel (2013). She lent her voice to Riley's mother in Inside Out 2 (2024) and will next be seen in Anniversary, slated for a theatrical release on October 29.