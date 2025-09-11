Vikrant Massey is spiritual leader Ravi Shankar in political thriller White

Ravi Shankar's involvement in catalysing the peace process in Colombia, began in 2013, when a group of Art of Living volunteers from Colombia bought up the conflict between the Colombian Government and FARC (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) to Ravi Shankar, who then urged the volunteers to make contact with FARC. His continuous involvement to usher peace in Columbia resulted in the Colombian Government awarding him with Orden de la Democracia Simon Bolivar en el grado de cruz Caballero (Order of Democracy Simon Bolivar, Knight's Cross degree).

According to Deadline, Bernal will portray Francisco, a man, whose quest for peace leads him to Ravi Shankar. Filming will be taking place in the cities of Cali and Bogota, in Colombia, and the Art of Living International Centre in India.

Vikrant was the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor, for his work on the biographical drama, 12th Fail. He shares the award with Shah Rukh Khan, who won it for Atlee's Jawan. Meanwhile, Bernal has worked in projects like The House of Flowers and Magellan. The latter of which he starred alongside his elder half-brother Gael Garcia Bernal.