Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Movie Review: Packed to the brim with relentless energy

From the visuals to the voice acting (original Japanese), stunt choreography, and the emotional weight, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle packs raw, unfiltered energy in every one of these aspects. The tesseract-like structure of the Infinity castle, a sprawling design marvel that extends into the infinite void in all directions, lends itself to some of the most creative and breathtaking visuals put to screen, anime or otherwise. Demon Slayer franchise’s signature fight animation and choreography are stretched to their glorious extent. Like a rubber band stretched to its elastic limits before its release, the fight animation deftly pushes the logic of its internal physics to its extremes before releasing it at the right time for maximum catharsis. Shinobu’s fight against Doma best exemplifies the dark extents of the Demon Slayer series, which knows when to play it light but never shies away from dark, brutal, and gory deaths. A sense of hopelessness and a powerful drive to push back against the hopelessness pervade every major battle in the film. More than twice, you are led to believe you have arrived at the edge of possibility, before the battle is pushed to an impossible extreme.