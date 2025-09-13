Something to get your teeth into: 'Jaws' exhibit marks 50 years

LOS ANGELES: Take one very large shark, a boat (we're gonna need a bigger one of those) and a movie that ran way over budget, and you've got all the ingredients of a career-making film for one of Hollywood's most successful directors.

Now fans of "Jaws" -- Steven Spielberg's terrifying thriller about a man-eating shark -- can re-live the movie as it celebrates its 50th anniversary in an exhibition at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

"The film certainly cost me a pound of flesh, but gave me a ton of career," Spielberg told reporters as he toured exhibits of props and memorabilia from the movie that propelled him to the top ranks of Hollywood directors.

"I thought my career was virtually over halfway through production on 'Jaws', because everybody was saying to me: 'You are never going to get hired again." 'This film is way over budget and way over schedule, and you are a real liability as a director.'

"So I really thought that I'd better give this my all, because I'm not working in the industry again."

History had different ideas