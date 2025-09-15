The Witcher season 4 teaser introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, Netflix confirms premiere date
Netflix has unveiled the first glimpse of The Witcher Season 4, offering fans their first look at Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia. The eight-episode season is slated to arrive on October 30.
The teaser introduces Hemsworth’s Geralt battling a ghostly wraith, showcasing a version of the White Wolf that closely resembles Henry Cavill’s portrayal. The new chapter’s logline teases: “After the continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”
Cavill, who played Geralt across The Witcher’s first three seasons, announced his departure in October 2022. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he shared on Instagram at the time. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr0 Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.” Season 3, released in two parts during summer 2023, marked his farewell as the iconic monster hunter.
Returning cast members include Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. They will be joined by a sprawling ensemble that features Laurence Fishburne (Regis), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Meng’er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Danny Woodburn (Zoltan), and many others.
Season 4 of The Witcher also marks the beginning of the end for the fantasy saga. Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirmed that the series will conclude after Season 5. Both seasons were filmed back to back, adapting the final three novels in Andrzej Sapkowski’s saga: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.