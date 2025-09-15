The Witcher season 4 teaser introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, Netflix confirms premiere date

Cavill, who played Geralt across The Witcher’s first three seasons, announced his departure in October 2022. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he shared on Instagram at the time. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr0 Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.” Season 3, released in two parts during summer 2023, marked his farewell as the iconic monster hunter.