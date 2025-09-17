Bruce Dern, Scottie Thompson and Nick Stahl join All Day Happy Dance

Actors Bruce Dern (Coming Home, Nebraska, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Scottie Thompson (NCIS) and Nick Stahl (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines) have joined the cast of the upcoming coming-of-age drama All Day Happy Dance. Directed by John Francis Sullivan, the film is currently shooting and stas Dern as steadfast patriarch Gramps. His daughter Shay (Thompson) is a single mother navigating the ADHD diagnosis of one of her identical twin sons, who shares his medication with his brother.
All Day Happy Dance also stars Blake Lindsley, Kate Spare and Will River Mossek, Jasper John Weinberg and Elisabeth Fitzgerald. The film is backed by Buffy Andrade Castillo alongside Tammy Apana, John ‘JD' Drury, Martin Palafox, Thompson and Sullivan.
Dern's last work is The Devil's Trap (2024), directed by Alexander Nistratov. The film also featured Michael Pare and Richard Grieco in pivotal roles. Scottie Thompson is known for her TV roles Brotherhood, NCIS, Trauma, The Blacklist, 12 Monkeys and MacGyver, among others.
Nick Stahl is best known for playing John Connor in Terminator 3. He earned acclaim for In the Bedroom, a multiple Oscar-nominated drama and is also known for starring as Ben Hawkins in HBO’s cult series Carnivàle.