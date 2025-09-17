Bruce Dern, Scottie Thompson and Nick Stahl join All Day Happy Dance

Actors Bruce Dern (Coming Home, Nebraska, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Scottie Thompson (NCIS) and Nick Stahl (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines) have joined the cast of the upcoming coming-of-age drama All Day Happy Dance. Directed by John Francis Sullivan, the film is currently shooting and stas Dern as steadfast patriarch Gramps. His daughter Shay (Thompson) is a single mother navigating the ADHD diagnosis of one of her identical twin sons, who shares his medication with his brother.