Game of Thrones' Kit Harington to star in series adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities

Kit Harington, best known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, will lead the cast of an adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities. The four part limited series is developed by BBC and MGM+.
A Tale of Two Cities is created by Daniel West, who has previously served as a writer on BBC's Top Boy. Meanwhile Hong Khaou will serve as a director for the series. Harington and West are serving as executive producers on the series alongside Polly Williams, Sarah Best, Leo Becker, and Michael Wright. Simon Meyers is producing the series. Thriker Films, Federation Studios, and Federation Studio France are also backing the series.
The series will starting shooting in October, and will release in 2026.
Harington will star as Sydney Carton, an intelligent but unpredictable lawyer, who is enlisted by Lucie Manette, played by Mirren Mack, to free Darnay, essayed by Francois Civil. In 1782 London, as the relations between France and Britain are strained, Darnay delivers a message to Lucie, which is from Lucie's father, who has been presumed dead. Darnay, who delivers the message from Paris, is arrested on charges of treason.
The series serves as a reunion for Harington and West after BBC's Gunpowder. The series which was about the Gunpowder rebellion, saw Harington play his ancestor, Robert Catesby. He was also seen in the third season of HBO's Industry, which is streaming on JioHotstar.