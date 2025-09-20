English

Sylvester Stallone-starrer Tulsa King renewed for fourth season ahead of season 3 premiere

The third season of Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the lead, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on September 22
Sylvester Stallone in a still from the trailer for Tulsa King season 3
The makers of Sylvester Stallone-starrer Tulsa King has renewed the series for a fourth season. The renewal comes ahead of the premiere of the third season, on JioHotstar on September 22.

Tulsa King is created by Taylor Sheridan, who among other things is known for writing the story of Sicario, creating series like Yellowstone and Special Ops: Lioness. According to Deadline, the showrunner for the third season, Dave Erickson is exiting the show, with Terence Winter, onboard as head writer. Paramount is the studio backing the series.

Sylvester Stallone enters a new arena in Tulsa King season 3's teaser

Tulsa King season three will also feature Samuel L Jackson as Russell Lee Washington. The introduction of Jackson's character in the third season will lead into the spin-off for Tulsa King, titled NOLA King. 'NOLA' is a short hand for New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

The cast for the third season includes Martin Starr, Anabella Sciorra, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, James Russo, Jay Will, Neal McDonough, Dana Delaney, Garrett Hedlund, Michael Beach, Frank Grillo, and Robert Patrick.

Samuel L Jackson to star in Tulsa King spinoff NOLA King
