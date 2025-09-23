Avengers: Doomsday wraps filming, moves to post production

Filming began in April and completed after five months of intense shoot that reportedly took place across England and Bahrain. Avengers: Doomsday will now be in post-production for 14 months, which is said to be a standard timeline for an Avengers film. This is the fifth installment in the Avengers film series following Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).