Avengers: Doomsday wraps filming, moves to post production

A year ahead of its release, Avengers: Doomsday, headlined by Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, has officially wrapped shooting. Crew members had shared the news on their social media handles, confirming the same. According to reports, all principal photography for the Marvel film, directed by the Russo Brothers has now been completed with additional photography to happen later.
The upcoming film, written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, will feature heroes from Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men joining hands to square off against Doctor Doom. The film's star cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal.
Filming began in April and completed after five months of intense shoot that reportedly took place across England and Bahrain. Avengers: Doomsday will now be in post-production for 14 months, which is said to be a standard timeline for an Avengers film. This is the fifth installment in the Avengers film series following Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The two-part Avengers film, with the first being Avengers: Doomsday hits theatres on December 18, 2026, while its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for a release on December 17, 2027.