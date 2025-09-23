The Notebook fame Nick Cassavetes' next is a remake

Filmmaker Nick Cassavetes, known for The Notebook, will direct the US remake of the Italian film The Boy with the Pink Pants. It is worth noting that the film ended up as the highest-grossing film in the Italian box office last year. The film surpassed major blockbusters such as Wicked, directed by Jon M Chu, and Parthenope, directed by Paolo Sorrentino.
The film is based on the depressing true story of Andrea Spezzacatena, a 15-year-old boy who ended his life in 2012 owing to bullying at school and online. The reason for his bullying was that he wore pants that had originally been red when purchased by his mother, but had become pink over time. He wore the pants with enthusiasm despite their fading. Unable to tolerate the amount of bullying he underwent, Andrea took the extreme step.
The remake is backed by Tarak Ben Ammar, who also produced the original film, along with Eagle Pictures and Mark Burg.
Cassavetes referred to the story as a "gut punch and a powerhouse." He noted that the film serves as a reminder that, regardless of how cheerful and composed a child may appear on the outside, they are still vulnerable and require care and attention.
The screenplay for the remake will be written by Roberto Proia, who was nominated for the best adapted screenplay at the Italian Oscars for the original film, along with Michael Gallagher.
The remake is expected to be set in a small US town.