The Notebook fame Nick Cassavetes' next is a remake

The film is based on the depressing true story of Andrea Spezzacatena, a 15-year-old boy who ended his life in 2012 owing to bullying at school and online. The reason for his bullying was that he wore pants that had originally been red when purchased by his mother, but had become pink over time. He wore the pants with enthusiasm despite their fading. Unable to tolerate the amount of bullying he underwent, Andrea took the extreme step.