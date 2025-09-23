Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain reunite after The Help for new holiday comedy Deck the Y’Alls

Actors Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain are coming back together for a holiday comedy film after starring in the critically acclaimed 2011 period drama The Help.
Titled Deck the Y’Alls, the upcoming film also stars Wanda Sykes of Bad Moms, Monster-in-Law and Evan Almighty fame.
The script, which has been penned by Tracy Oliver and Stefanie Williams, follows Rachel Stein (Chastain), talented baker in New York who falls for Beau, a young gentleman and travels to Charleston to spend time with him and his family for Christmas. However, issues arise in the form of Gladys Gibbes (Spencer), who plays an overprotective mother. And for Rachel, the road to winning her heart is tougher than she could imagine. Set in Charleston, South Carolina, the film is set to begin shooting in 2026.
Sandbox Studios, Spencer’s ORIT Entertainment, Chastain’s Freckle Films and Sony Music Vision are backing Deck the Y’Alls.
Spencer won an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actress in The Help, which follows the story of a young white woman and aspiring journalist Eugenia "Skeeter" Phelan and her relationship with two black maids, Aibileen Clark and Minny Jackson, during the civil rights movement in 1963 Jackson, Mississippi. She recently voiced Asmodius in the live-action Smurfs movie.
Chastain, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her Apple TV+ miniseries The Savant. She played the lead role in Benoît Delhomme's Mothers' Instinct (2024) opposite Anne Hathaway which she also produced. She also starred and served as an executive producer on Dreams, directed by Michel Franco, which had its world premiere in the main competition of the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. It is yet to get a theatrical release.
Oliver, a screenwriter and producer, made history in 2017 with Girls Trip, becoming the first Black woman to pen a film that earned more than $100 million at the box office. She later created the comedy shows Harlem and First Wives Club, and is now developing Girls Trip 2.