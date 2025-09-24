All about Claudia Cardinale, the single mother who survived rape to be 'screen queen'

PARIS: Sixties screen siren Claudia Cardinale, who died on Tuesday aged 87, entranced audiences across the globe with the sultry gaze that made her the muse of Luchino Visconti and Federico Fellini.

With her fierce beauty and husky voice, Cardinale not only captivated Italy's greatest filmmakers, she played opposite most of the leading men of the time, from Burt Lancaster to Alain Delon and Henry Fonda.

She died aged 87 at Nemours near Paris, in the presence of her children, her agent told AFP.

"She leaves us the legacy of a free and inspired woman both as a woman and as an artiste," Laurent Savry said in a message.

What would turn into a fairytale career began as a nightmare.

She was raped in her teens by a film producer and became pregnant. With few options open at the time, she made the tough decision to bring up her son Patrick and try "to earn a living and her independence" from cinema, even though she never wanted to be in films.

"I did it for him, for Patrick, the child I wanted to keep despite the circumstances and the enormous scandal," she told French daily Le Monde in 2017.

"I was very young, shy, prudish, almost wild. And without the slightest wish to expose myself on the film sets."

Reluctant actress

Born in La Goulette, near Tunis, on 15 April 1938, to Sicilian parents, Cardinale's life had already been turned upside down at at the age of 16 when she was picked out of a crowd to win a beauty contest.

Crowned "The most beautiful Italian woman in Tunis", the prize was a trip to the Venice film festival where she immediately turned heads and reluctantly, turned her back on her plans to become a teacher.

"All the directors and producers wanted me to make films, and I said, 'No, I don't want to!' she said.

It was her father who eventually convinced her to "give this cinema thing a go".

As she started to land small film roles, she was raped. A mentor convinced her to secretly give birth in London and entrust the child to her family.

Patrick would officially be her younger brother until she revealed the truth seven years later.