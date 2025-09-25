Nicholas Cage and Ben Kingsley amongst those joining cast of World War 2 actioner Fortitude

Nicholas Cage and Ben Kinglsey are amongst those joining the cast of the upcoming World War 2 film, Fortitude. The action adventure will be a reunion for Cage with director Simon West, after the 1997 film, Con Air.
Among those who joins the cast of Fortitude are Matthew Goode, Ed Skrein, Alice Eve, Michael Sheen, Lukas Haas, Art Malik, Emilio Sakraya, Adrian Topol, and Paul Anderson, reported Deadline. West directs the film from a screenplay by Simon Afram.
Afram is also producing Fortitude alongside Edward Kahl, Reza Roohi, and Georgette Turner, with David Scaramanga and Bianca Goodloe serving as executive producers on the film. Op-Fortitude Ltd is backing the film.
The story of Fortitude follows the story of British Army officers Dudley Clarke and Thomas Argyll “Tar” Robertson who by the use of deceptive strategies in the North African campaign for the World War 2, fooled the Nazi intelligence apparatus.
West's Con Air, is a film about a prisoner transport plane, dubbed Con Air, which faces a prison break, with the inmates hijacking control of the plane. Apart from Cage, the cast for the film includes John Cusack, John Malkovich, and Steve Buscemi, among others.