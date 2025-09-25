Rebel Wilson returns to direction with Girl Group

Even as her debut feature The Deb finds itself mired in controversy, Rebel Wilson is all set for her next directorial titled Girl Group. Billed as a comedy, Girl Group also stars Rebel in the lead cast.
Also produced by Wilson under her Camp Sugar banner in association with Live Nation Studios and Future Artists Entertainment, Girl Group will feature Wilson as a pop diva who, after ousted out of her group’s reunion tour, decides to stage a grand comeback by coaching a bunch of misfit teenage girls for a record label audition. In her journey, the pop diva is compelled to battle her own internal demons and take the toxic industry she is a part of, by its horns. Rebel Wilson is also the scriptwriter for her film.
The ensemble cast of Girl Group includes Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, Lorey Gray, Jamie Lee O’Donnell and Guz Khan. Meanwhile, Ashley Roberts, Melanie Chisholm, and Shaznay Lewis will be seen playing other band members of the band that the film will revolve around. Choreographer Chris Scott, known for his work on Wicked, is on board for Girl Group as well. The production for the film is currently underway in the UK.
Wilson’s debut feature The Deb, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, is yet to have a theatrical release, after Wilfon found herself mired in a legal battle with the film’s British producers. Wilson’s upcoming projects include Tinsel Town, a holiday film directed by Chris Foggin and produced by Future Artists Entertainment where Wilson will be seen sharing screen with Kiefer Sutherland.