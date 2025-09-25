Rebel Wilson returns to direction with Girl Group

Also produced by Wilson under her Camp Sugar banner in association with Live Nation Studios and Future Artists Entertainment, Girl Group will feature Wilson as a pop diva who, after ousted out of her group’s reunion tour, decides to stage a grand comeback by coaching a bunch of misfit teenage girls for a record label audition. In her journey, the pop diva is compelled to battle her own internal demons and take the toxic industry she is a part of, by its horns. Rebel Wilson is also the scriptwriter for her film.