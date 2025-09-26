Q&A: Mariah Carey enters ‘the era of me’ with her first album in 7 years

AP: What comes first in the songwriting process for you? And has it become almost like a spiritual discipline in a way where whenever you need to enter a space of healing or process emotions, you immediately turn to songwriting?

CAREY: It’s really interesting. I have all different ways of going about it. Sometimes I’ll just have to say this happened in the past and sometimes it happens again, you never know what it’s going to be. But I’ll suddenly be like — I hear a melody and a lyric at the same time, and I’ll go, you know, put it in my notes and sing it into the notes and also just write down what I’m hearing, what I am feeling. I think songwriting has definitely been my outlet for what I need when I’m ever going through something, you know, whenever I’m feeling like the need to express myself. It’s definitely songwriting.

AP: You get to work with The Clark Sisters on this project. I know in the past you’ve listed them as an influence. What was it like to have this full circle moment where you’re both collaborating on “Jesus I Do”?

CAREY: It was amazing. I was so thrilled to be able to work with the Clark Sisters. ... I never could have imagined that it would have happened that I would be able to work with The Clark Sisters, but we did. So, it was major ... definitely butterflies coming into it. And also just like, you know, shaking a little bit like, “This is really happening.”