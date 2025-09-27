Music Review: Olivia Dean breaks down ‘The Art of Loving’ with jazzy soul-pop sounds

Olivia Dean, the rising British soul pop singer-songwriter, has returned with a confident sophomore album, “The Art of Loving.” Across 12 tracks, Dean cements her spot in a growing class of talented young U.K.-born vocalists — think Raye and Lola Young — as she embraces her role as a traditionalist and a romantic.

The album lands Friday, on the heels of Dean’s late summer hit, “Man I Need,” which has continued to rise on the Billboard Hot 100 and U.K. charts since its August debut. It also caps an expansive two-year period since Dean’s buzzy 2023 debut “Messy,” that saw her profile rise as she collaborated with Sam Fender on the anthemic “Rein Me In” and scored a place on the “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” soundtrack.

Dean wears her influences on her sleeve, and in her name — her middle name, Lauryn, is an homage to Lauryn Hill, a favorite of her parents. She also follows in the footsteps of U.K. pop powerhouses. “Loud” channels Amy Winehouse or Adele, her full voice isolated over strings and a plucked guitar melody. “Close Up” does the same over piano and horns. The smooth “A Couple Minutes” features a sample of the guitar riff from 1971’s “We Had True Love,” by the British soul-disco band Hot Chocolate. Dean’s vocals, interlaced with hums, amplify the familiar rhythm.