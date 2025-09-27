Neko Case’s ‘formidable’ new album invites multiple musicians for a big sound

If Neko Case had just one word to describe her first solo album in seven years, she would settle on “formidable.”

Fair enough. Writers have twisted themselves into knots trying to describe Case’s sound — “gothic Americana” is one iteration — yet it’s generally a thrill ride through shifting tones and tempos, anchored by her vivid imagery and titanic voice.

On the “Neon Grey Midnight Green” album, Case was intent on inviting a large number of musicians to join her, and their power is evident. She employs a 16-piece orchestra. Add in 10 other listed players (including herself) and that makes for 26 musicians on the album-ending song “Match-Lit” alone.

“I wanted to remind people of what it sounded like to have a large group of people playing together,” Case said. “That doesn’t mean I have anything against synthesizer string sections or horn sections, because those things sound cool when you use them in the right way. And having a whole orchestra is cost prohibitive, especially now. I really wanted to do it because I didn’t think I’d have the chance to do it again.”

Maybe it’s not a wall of sound, but the swirling strings on “Wreck,” for example, take her music to a joyful place. Listen carefully for the harp.

Several projects keep Case busy

It wasn’t writer’s block that kept Case out of the picture for a few years. The pandemic was an interruption for everybody. The Vermont-based singer also records and tours with the band The New Pornographers. She has written the music for an upcoming stage adaptation of “Thelma & Louise.” And she also wrote a memoir, “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You,” published earlier this year.