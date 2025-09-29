Luke Wilson and Will Ferrell to reunite for new Netflix series

Luke Wilson and Will Ferrell are teaming up once more for a new comedy project. As reported by Deadline, Wilson has been cast in Ferrell’s upcoming Netflix golf comedy series.
Originally announced in 2024, the yet-to-titled 10-episode show, centers on Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins (played by Ferrell), a legendary golfer navigating his post-peak years, his rivalries, and the complicated dynamics in his personal life. Wilson takes on the role of a fellow pro golfer who has beaten Lonnie twice in the tour championship.
The ensemble also includes Molly Shannon as Lonnie’s outspoken ex-wife Stacy, Jimmy Tatro as their golf-prodigy son Lance, Fortune Feimster as his new caddie Sam, Chris Parnell as a PGA Tour board member, Katelyn Tarver as Lance’s supportive fiancée Natalie, and David Hornsby as Radford, Stacy’s wealthy new partner from the South.
According to the makers, the story will revolve around Ferrell's relationships, rivalries, and life after his glory days on the golf course.
Wilson and Ferrell have previously worked together in comedies such as Old School (2003), Anchorman (2004), The Wendell Baker Story (2005), Blades of Glory (2007), and Anchorman 2 (2013).
The series is being backed by Gloria Sanchez Productions and T-Street, with a producing team that includes Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Chris Henchy, David Gordon Green, and Andrew Guest.