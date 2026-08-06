Taron Egerton, Jamie Chung added to I Love LA Season 2

Egerton is known for his performances in the Kingsman films, Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). He has also starred in Rocketman (2019), Black Bird (2022) and Tetris (2023). Last seen in I'm Beginning to See the Light and Stone Cold Fox (2025), Chung is best known for Big Hero 6 (2014), The Hangover films (2011 and 2013), Eden (2012), and Sucker Punch (2011).