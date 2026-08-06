Taron Egerton, Jamie Chung added to I Love LA Season 2

With the production of the series underway, I Love LA Season 2 adds Taron Egerton (Apex) and Jamie Chung (Batman Caped Crusader) to its guest cast. Also starring in guest roles are Benjamin Norris (Abbott Elementary), Milan Carter (Fubar), Dylan Arnold (Oppenheimer), and Jessy Hodges (Barry). The second season was renewed last November.
The eight-episode second season is created and starring Rachel Sennott. The series revolves around an ambitious friend group that navigates life and love in Los Angeles. It stars Sennott as Maia, an aspiring talent manager hustling in the cutthroat world of Los Angeles, alongside college friend Tallulah (Odessa A'zion), a rising influencer new in town. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
Returning to the lead cast are Jordan Firstman as Charlie, True Whitaker as Alani, and Josh Hutcherson as Dylan.
Egerton is known for his performances in the Kingsman films, Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). He has also starred in Rocketman (2019), Black Bird (2022) and Tetris (2023). Last seen in I'm Beginning to See the Light and Stone Cold Fox (2025), Chung is best known for Big Hero 6 (2014), The Hangover films (2011 and 2013), Eden (2012), and Sucker Punch (2011).