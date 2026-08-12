Former gang leader accused of ordering Tupac Shakur's killing goes on trial

LAS VEGAS: The trial of a man accused of orchestrating the killing of Tupac Shakur started this week with jury selection, almost 30 years after the rap legend was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip.

Attorneys began vetting potential jurors Monday for the case, which centers on one of the hip-hop world's defining moments and enduring mysteries. Seven potential jurors were asked to return Thursday afternoon as attorneys continue the selection process Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 16 jurors will be selected for the monthlong trial.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, has pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in the rapper's death. At the time, Davis was a leader of the South Side Compton Crips in California.

Family members of Shakur were among those who gathered at a Las Vegas courthouse for the beginning of jury selection, which could continue through much of this week.

"Whoever had anything to do with it, whoever set it up, whoever had any hand in it should be locked up in prison," said Shakur's cousin, Kendrick Lesane.

Thirty years after his death, Shakur remains a cultural icon and is considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time.

Shakur's death at age 25 came as his fourth solo album had sold 5 million copies.

He was in a BMW on Sept. 7, 1996, with music mogul Marion "Suge" Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up at a red light. Shakur, who was in the passenger seat, was shot multiple times and died six days later, while Knight survived.

The case went cold until recent years, when public statements and a tell-all memoir from Davis in 2019 revived it. He was arrested in 2023.