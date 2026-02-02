Bad Bunny wins album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, a first for a Spanish-language album

LOS ANGELES: Bad Bunny won album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his critically-acclaimed “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” closing out a surprising and history-making night. It is the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top prize.

“Puerto Rico, believe me when I tell you that we are much bigger than 100 by 35,” he said in his acceptance speech in Spanish, referring to a Puerto Rican colloquialism about the island's small size. “And there is nothing we can’t achieve. Thank God, thank you to the Academy, thank you to all the people who have believed in me throughout my career.

“To all the people who worked on this album, thank you mami for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico, I love you,” he continued.

Then he switched to English: “I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams.”

Harry Styles presented the award — the English singer previously took home the top prize in 2023 for “Harry’s House.” He beat Bad Bunny that year, who was nominated for “Un Verano Sin Ti” -- the first Spanish-language album to be up in the category.

Anti-ICE messages from the stage

Billie Eilish won song of the year for “Wildflower” and used the moment to add her voice to the chorus of musicians criticizing immigration authorities Sunday.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” she said while accepting the award for the song from her 2024 album “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” "(Expletive) ICE is all I want to say.”

Immigration was a central theme of the night. The first time Bad Bunny was on stage — after winning the award for música urbana album — he used his speech to share an anti-ICE message, highlighting the humanity of all people.

“Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out,” he said, starting out his speech in English to huge applause. “We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

Before that, Olivia Dean was named best new artist.

“I never really imagined that I would be up here,” she said, receiving her first Grammy while wiping away tears. “I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here … I am a product of bravery, and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Those statements all aired live on the CBS telecast. Earlier in the day, at the Premiere Ceremony where 86 Grammys are handed out, artists were equally as pointed about ICE and immigration enforcement.

Shaboozey accepted the award for country duo/group performance with tears in his eyes. “I want to thank my mother, who as of today, has retired from her job of 30 years … working as a registered nurse in a psych ward … as an immigrant in this country. Thank you, mom.

“Immigrants built this country, literally, actually. So, this for them,” he concluded. “Thank you for bring your culture, your music and your stories.”