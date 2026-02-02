Billie Eilish wins song of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, shares pro-immigration message

Billie Eilish won song of the year for “Wildflower” at the 2026 Grammy Awards and used the moment to add her voice to the chorus of musicians criticizing immigration authorities Sunday.
“No one is illegal on stolen land,” she said while accepting the award for the song from her 2024 album “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” "(Expletive) ICE is all I want to say.”
Immigration was a pointed theme at the 68th annual Grammy Awards. Bad Bunny, after winning an award for his zeitgeist-shaping album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” used his speech to share an anti-ICE message, highlighting the humanity of all people.
“Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," he said, starting out his speech in English to huge applause. “We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”
Before Bad Bunny took home the best música urbana album trophy, Olivia Dean was named best new artist.
"I never really imagined that I would be up here," she said, receiving her first Grammy while wiping away tears. “I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here ... I am a product of bravery and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated.”
Throughout Sunday's Grammys, artists offered pro-immigration and anti-ICE messaging.
Country duo/group performance went to first-time winners Shaboozey and Jelly Roll. Shaboozey accepted the award with tears in his eyes. “I want to thank my mother, who as of today, has retired from her job of 30 years … working as a registered nurse in a psych ward … as an immigrant in this country. Thank you, mom.
“Immigrants built this country, literally, actually. So, this for them,” he concluded. “Thank you for bring your culture, your music and your stories.”
Amy Allen won songwriter of the year, nonclassical for a second year in a row and wore an “ICE Out” pin, an anti-immigration enforcement message. So did Kehlani – who won her first Grammy for R&B performance and later, her second, for R&B song.
“I’ve never won anything before, this is a really crazy feeling,” she said as she fought back tears, reflecting on her first nomination 10 years ago. Then she shifted gears to focus on the current political moment: “Imma leave this and say, (expletive) ICE.”
“I’m scared,” Gloria Estefan said of the current political moment backstage at the Grammys. “There are hundreds of children in detention centers. … I don’t recognize my country in this moment right now.”