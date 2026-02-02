Kendrick Lamar wins best rap album Grammy Award; Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status

LOS ANGELES: The hits arrived fast and furious. Rosé and Bruno Mars' opened the 68th annual Grammy Awards Sunday with an electric rendition of their multicultural pop smash, "APT."; the Blackpink singer channeled a pop-punk Gwen Stefani in her tie and platinum blond hair.

Host Trevor Noah opened with a speech celebrating the incredible breadth of talent nominated this year while poking fun at them — at one juncture, joking that Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims should be able to unlock each other's phones, given their similar face tattoos.

Noah is hosting the Grammy Awards for a sixth and final time live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

And what else could follow but another starry performance: Sabrina Carpenter with her "Manchild" kiss-off.

The first award of the televised show went to Kendrick Lamar for rap album, presented by Queen Latifah and Doechii. Could it be anything other than the culture-making "GNX?"

"It's an honor to be here," he said in his acceptance speech. "Hip-hop is always going to be right here ... We're gonna be having the culture with us."