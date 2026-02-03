Disney parks chief Josh D'Amaro named to succeed Bob Iger as CEO

Disney has named its parks chief Josh D'Amaro to succeed Bob Iger as the entertainment giant's top executive.

D'Amaro takes over the position after serving as Disney Experiences Chairman since 2020, spearheading efforts for the company's theme parks, cruises and resorts.

The 54-year-old steps into the position at a time when Disney is flush with box-office hits like "Zootopia 2" and "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and its streaming business is strong. But the company is also dealing with a decline in foreign visitors to its domestic theme parks. Tourism to the U.S. has fallen during an aggressive immigration crack down by the Trump administration, as well as clashes with almost all of country's trading partners.

The decision on the next chief executive at Disney comes almost four years after the company's choice to replace Iger went disastrously, forcing Iger back into the job.

Only two years after stepping down as CEO, Iger returned to Disney in 2022 after a period of clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance under his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek.

"We won't have the same drama we had last time, that I can assure you," Disney Chairman James Gorman said Tuesday in an interview on CNBC.