Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status after Grammy win

Director Steven Speilberg has achieved the final award in the four major performing arts awards of the USA, popularly known as the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). The director has won his first Grammy award for producing the documentary film, Music by John Williams.
Speilberg wins the award alongside John Williams, his longtime collaborator, Laurent Bouzereau, Sara Bernstein, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Justin Wilkes.
Music by John Williams is a documentary film, directed by Bouzereau, which chronicles the life of the Oscar winning composer. Interviews of Williams' collaborators like Speilberg, Kennedy, Marshall, Lawrence Kasdan, George Lucas, and fellow composers like Alan Silvestri, Thomas Newman, and James Newman.
Williams is a five time Oscar winner, who has been the recipient of more than 10 Grammys. Williams and Speilberg have collaborated on close to 30 projects through their careers.
Speilberg is a three time Oscar winner. He won the award for Best Director for Schindler's List (1994) and Saving Private Ryan (1999), and won the Oscar for Best Picture for the former. He has been nominated in multiple categories for Emmy Awards. Most notably, he won the award for Oustanding Limited Series for Band of Brothers (2000) and The Pacific (2010). While he produced the play, A Strange Loop, under his Amblin Entertainment, Speilberg is not listed as a recipient of the Best Musical award which the play won in 2022. According to Variety, he received the award, under the 'et al' designation.
Meanwhile, Speilberg's next directorial is Disclosure Day, a UFO based film, which will have music composed by Williams. The film is set to release in theatres on June 12.