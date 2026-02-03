Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status after Grammy win

Speilberg is a three time Oscar winner. He won the award for Best Director for Schindler's List (1994) and Saving Private Ryan (1999), and won the Oscar for Best Picture for the former. He has been nominated in multiple categories for Emmy Awards. Most notably, he won the award for Oustanding Limited Series for Band of Brothers (2000) and The Pacific (2010). While he produced the play, A Strange Loop, under his Amblin Entertainment, Speilberg is not listed as a recipient of the Best Musical award which the play won in 2022. According to Variety, he received the award, under the 'et al' designation.