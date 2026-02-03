Vin Diesel announces title and release date for final Fast & Furious film

After a long delay, the final Fast & Furious film has locked a title and a release date. Vin Diesel announced that the second part to Fast X (2023), which had been previously called Fast X: Part 2, has now been titled Fast Forever. Louis Letterier returns as director for the 12th film in the franchise which has set a March 17, 2028 release date, five years after Fast X hit theatres.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "No one said the road would be easy… but it’s ours. One that has defined us and become our legacy...And a legacy...lasts Forever. March 17th 2028!
Vin Diesel is also reprising his role as Domenic Torreto. Fast X starred Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron. While many of the cast members including Johnson and Statham are expected to return for the film, a confirmation on the same is awaited. Details of the plotline are also currently unknown.
Fast X ended with a massive cliffhanger and a sequel was expected in 2025, but unexpected delays led the film to be postponed to 2028. The long-running franchise also saw a spinoff with Johnson and Statham titled Hobbs & Shaw in 2019. The franchise began with Fast & Furious in 2001 and since then, the films have gone on to gross over $7 billion worldwide.