It's a wrap for Greta Gerwig's first Narnia film

Earlier, we reported about filmmaker Greta Gerwig being attached to direct multiple films based on The Chronicles of Narnia books, written by CS Lewis. The latest development about the first in the film series, based on Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, is that it has wrapped production in London. According to reports, the film stars Meryl Streep, Emma Mackey, Daniel Craig, and Carey Mulligan. The shoot started in August last year and includes studio locations such as Cardington, Longcross and Shepperton, as well as real locations in Manchester, Bradford, and London.
The film was originally set to begin in July and wrap by December last year, but a brief delay pushed it back by one month. Reportedly, in the Narnia film, Mackey plays Jadis, the White Witch and Craig portrays Uncle Andrew, alongside Mulligan, Beatrice Campbell, Denise Gough, Tom Bonington, Ava Jager, and David McKenna. Streep was in negotiations to star in the film in a voice role as Aslan.
Post-production work on the film is now underway, with Weta FX and Framestore working on its visual effects, and Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson composing the background score. Many of the activities associated with post-production, including sound mixing and editing, are expected to happen at Netflix facilities. The makers are yet to announce the editor for the film; notably, Gerwig's previous three films had Nick Houy as their editor. As reported earlier, the adaptation of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is set to have a limited IMAX run in November this year before releasing on Netflix on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.
The original film trilogy based on Lewis' Narnia books minted $1.6 billion at the global box office.