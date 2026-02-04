It's a wrap for Greta Gerwig's first Narnia film

Post-production work on the film is now underway, with Weta FX and Framestore working on its visual effects, and Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson composing the background score. Many of the activities associated with post-production, including sound mixing and editing, are expected to happen at Netflix facilities. The makers are yet to announce the editor for the film; notably, Gerwig's previous three films had Nick Houy as their editor. As reported earlier, the adaptation of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is set to have a limited IMAX run in November this year before releasing on Netflix on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.