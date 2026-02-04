Jessica Chastain and Chris Pine to join hands for This Is Pleasure

Actors Jessica Chastain and Chris Pine are pairing up for new project that will be launched the upcoming European Film Market.
Titled This Is Pleasure, the upcoming film is based on Mary Gaitskill’s novella and will be directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, reported Variety. The duo earned an Oscar nomination for 2003 comedy drama American Splendor and have also directed episodes of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Succession and Only Murders in the Building.
This Is Pleasure centres on Margot, played by Chastain, as her close friend Quin (Pine) is accused of misconduct. Their friendship is in a state of limbo as she is confused and is forced to decide whether loyalty, forgiveness or truth will define their long-lasting friendship.
Naina Raine has adapted the novella for the screen. The book was critically acclaimed upon its release in 2019 and was appreciated for providing a nuanced take on the the #MeToo movement.
Gaitskill previously watched her short story Secretary, taken from her 1988 collection Bad Behavior, adapted into 2002's now cult romantic film starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader.
Jessica Chastain is known for her work across mainstream and independent cinema. She gained wide recognition in 2011 with a breakout year that included The Help, Take Shelter, and The Tree of Life. She has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, A Most Violent Year, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. She is also a Tony Award, winning stage actor and runs the production company Freckle Films.
A release date and details regarding the other cast members of This Is Pleasure have been kept under wraps.