Jessica Chastain and Chris Pine to join hands for This Is Pleasure

Jessica Chastain is known for her work across mainstream and independent cinema. She gained wide recognition in 2011 with a breakout year that included The Help, Take Shelter, and The Tree of Life. She has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, A Most Violent Year, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. She is also a Tony Award, winning stage actor and runs the production company Freckle Films.