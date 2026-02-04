Cinema Without Borders: End of Innocence—Josephine

Araújo pivots things on Josephine and narrates things largely from her point of view. How she perceives the act of violation—from the inability to understand its enormity to the curiosity and many misunderstandings about adult behaviour that it leads on to. How the ghosts of that terrible moment keep lingering on and haunt her and how she is unable to exorcise them, nor able to communicate her traumas to her parents. How the battles of her mind impact her friendships and families, creates further conflicts among them. How her lost innocence and inexplicable anger and aggression challenge her parents as they try desperately, and unsuccessfully, to help and protect her. There’s no flawlessness to parenting, it’s more a trial and error driven by powerlessness.