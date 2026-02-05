Helena Bonham Carter joins Anthony Hopkins in The Housekeeper

Helena Bonham Carter is on board the cast of The Housekeeper, which stars Anthony Hopkins in the lead. Caitriona Balfe and Emma Laird are also joining the film, reported Variety.
The Housekeeper is directed by Richard Eyre, and is written by Rose Tremain, who adapts her own short story of the same name, which is set to be published as a novel too. Artemis Films, Embankment Films, and Night Train Media are the banners backing the film.
The film follows Danni (Caitriona Balfe), a housekeeper for the rich widower Lord Grenville-Whithers (Anthony Hopkins), in his estate at Manderville Hall, Cornwall, United Kingdom. Danni becomes involved in a secretive affair with Daphne Du Maurier (Emma Laird), a young writer. Their affair is in danger of being exposed, as Adelaide (Helena Bonham Carter), the cunning neice of Grenville-Whithers, casts a close gaze on the pair.
Bonham Carter was recently seen in Netflix's Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. She has joined the cast of the fourth season of HBO's The White Lotus.