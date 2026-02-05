Outcome, starring Jonah Hill, Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, gets release date

The plot follows Reeves' character, a popular star in Hollywood named Reef Hawk who must confront his inner demons after a mysterious clip from a blackmailer threatens to destroy his image once and for all. With his friends, played by Bomer and Diaz, as well as his lawyer (Hill) standing by him, Hawk sets off on a journey to compensate for any of his potential wrongdoings with the expectation of finding the blackmailer.