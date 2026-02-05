Outcome, starring Jonah Hill, Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, gets release date

Earlier, we reported about Jonah Hill directing a film titled Outcome, also starring him alongside Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer, among others. The latest development about the film is that Apple TV has announced its premiere date while sharing some posters offering a first look at its characters. At a press conference the other day, Apple TV revealed that it would start streaming the film from April 10 onwards. Jonah Hill is virtually unrecognisable in one of the posters.
The film marks Hill's return to acting after 2023's You People, which he also co-wrote and produced, as well as Diaz's continued comeback after breaking a decade-long hiatus with a role in Netflix's Back in Action, opposite Jamie Foxx, last year.
The plot follows Reeves' character, a popular star in Hollywood named Reef Hawk who must confront his inner demons after a mysterious clip from a blackmailer threatens to destroy his image once and for all. With his friends, played by Bomer and Diaz, as well as his lawyer (Hill) standing by him, Hawk sets off on a journey to compensate for any of his potential wrongdoings with the expectation of finding the blackmailer.
Martin Scorsese, Laverne Cox, Susan Lucci, David Spade, Roy Wood Jr, Atsuko Okatsuka, Ivy Wolk, and Kaia Gerber are also part of the cast. Hill has directed Outcome with a screenplay he has written alongside Ezra Woods. It is his third directorial; earlier, he helmed a comedy-drama titled Mid90s and a documentary titled Stutz. Elsewhere, he has been busying producing and writing different projects. He is also directing an upcoming film titled Cut Out.
Speaking to the press about the upcoming film for Apple TV, Hill stated, "Outcome is a metaphor for what we all go through living on social media. Social media has made us obsessed what people we don’t know think of us, instead of caring about what the people who know us best think of us."