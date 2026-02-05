Pedro Pascal on board Todd Haynes' De Noche

Pedro Pascal is officially on board the cast of De Noche, a period gay romance. Pascal replaces Joaquin Pheonix, who according to Variety, exited the film just five days before filming began.
De Noche is directed by Todd Haynes, who previously May December (2023), which stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. De Noche centers around a policeman (Pedro Pascal) in Los Angeles in 1930, and his young lover (Danny Ramirez), a boarding school teacher. After they are targeted and pursued by the city's government, the lovers have to flee to Mexico.
Danny Ramirez, who plays the teacher, is known for his roles in Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World, as Joaquin Torres/Falcon.
De Noche is produced by MK2 Films and Killer Films.
Previously, Pheonix was attached to star in the film, in the role of the cop. But according to Variety, the actor got 'cold feet' before the shoot began in Guadalejara, Mexico.