Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh join hands for buddy comedy film Mayday

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are coming together to star in Mayday, a new buddy comedy for Apple TV+ that is described as a new take on the spy thriller genre. The studio unveiled the first look of the upcoming film through their social media handles on Tuesday which looked like the actors had crashed onto snow-filled ground after a failed mission.
Set to stream on September 4 on the streamer, Mayday's plotline reads, "When hot shot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue, and a bond neither saw coming?"
Written, directed and produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Mayday also stars Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova and David Morse in supporting roles.
The film is backed by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance; Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau for Maximum Effort. Reynolds and George Dewey will also produce through the banner.
The actor, who is also an executive producer on the film, was last seen in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). Branagh directed A Haunting in Venice in 2023, which is based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel Hallowe'en Party.