Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh join hands for buddy comedy film Mayday

Set to stream on September 4 on the streamer, Mayday's plotline reads, "When hot shot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly (Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he’s toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy’s rescue, and a bond neither saw coming?"