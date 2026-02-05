Asa Butterfield, Kyra Sedgwick and Mark Strong star in Happy

Asa Butterfield leads an ensemble cast for a comedy film titled Happy, alongside Kyra Sedgwick, Mark Strong, and Together Together star Patti Harrison. John Carroll Lynch is directing the film from a screenplay by Outlander fame Ira Steven Behr. John Carroll Lynch is known for his critically acclaimed film Lucky, starring Harry Dean Stanton alongside filmmaker David Lynch.
The official synoposis of Happy reads thus: "Welcome to the worst imaginable meeting with your in-laws. A shotgun fired at a birthday cake. A voyeuristic mother. A seductive sister. Way too much booze. Not enough boundaries. Does Myles (Asa Butterfield) get his happy ending?"
Butterfield is known for his roles in films such as The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Hugo, Ender's Game, X+Y, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, and The Space Between Us, as well as the series Sex Education. On the other hand, Sedgwick is best known for her role as Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson in the series The Closer, which earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award in 2007 and 2010, respectively. Sedgwick is married to Kevin Bacon. Debuted in the early 1990s, Strong is a BAFTA TV Award nominee for his role in The Long Firm and a Tony Award nominee for his performance in the stage adaptation of Arthur Miller's play A View from the Bridge.
Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing Happy under their BCDF Pictures banner, alongside Richard Kahan and screenwriter Behir himself. The film brings Lynch back together with his Lucky producer Richard Kahan.