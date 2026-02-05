Asa Butterfield, Kyra Sedgwick and Mark Strong star in Happy

Butterfield is known for his roles in films such as The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Hugo, Ender's Game, X+Y, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, and The Space Between Us, as well as the series Sex Education. On the other hand, Sedgwick is best known for her role as Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson in the series The Closer, which earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award in 2007 and 2010, respectively. Sedgwick is married to Kevin Bacon. Debuted in the early 1990s, Strong is a BAFTA TV Award nominee for his role in The Long Firm and a Tony Award nominee for his performance in the stage adaptation of Arthur Miller's play A View from the Bridge.