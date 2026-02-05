Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Scarlett Johansson in The Exorcist

Earlier, we reported about Mike Flanagan directing a new film that adds to the universe based on William Friedkin's classic horror film The Exorcist. The latest development from the project is that Chiwetel Ejiofor has been tapped to play a role in the film. Ejiofor joins the previously announced cast members, including Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, and Jacobi Jupe.
Flanagan's film is a fresh story in the popular horror franchise instead of a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer, which hit theatres three years ago. Information about the film's plot remains scarce, but Friedkin's film follows two priests, played by Max von Sydow and Jason Miller, who perform an exorcism on a young girl, portrayed by Linda Blair. The girl's mother, played by Ellen Burstyn, feels that she is under the possession of an evil spirit. Widely regarded as a horror masterpience, Friedkin's film earned multiple Academy Award nominations, including wins in the best stound and adapted screenplay categories.
Speaking of the Academy Awards, Chiwetel Ejiofor is best known for his Oscar-nominated role in 2013's drama 12 Years a Slave, directed by Steve McQueen. 12 Years a Slave won the Best Picture Oscar in 2014, although Ejiofor lost the Best Actor award to Matthew McConaughey, who won for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. Ejiofor's other popular titles include Love Actually, Children of Men, Inside Man, and American Gangster. Most recently, he starred in The Old Guard 2, directed by Victoria Mahoney.
Coming back to The Exorcist movie, it brings Ejiofor back together with Flanagan after The Life of Chuck. Flanagan is set to direct it from his own screenplay, in addition to producing it through his banner Red Room Pictures. Morgan Creek Entertainment and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster are also producing the film. The film reunites Flanagan with Blumhouse after collaborations on Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Hush.