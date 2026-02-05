Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Scarlett Johansson in The Exorcist

Flanagan's film is a fresh story in the popular horror franchise instead of a sequel to The Exorcist: Believer, which hit theatres three years ago. Information about the film's plot remains scarce, but Friedkin's film follows two priests, played by Max von Sydow and Jason Miller, who perform an exorcism on a young girl, portrayed by Linda Blair. The girl's mother, played by Ellen Burstyn, feels that she is under the possession of an evil spirit. Widely regarded as a horror masterpience, Friedkin's film earned multiple Academy Award nominations, including wins in the best stound and adapted screenplay categories.