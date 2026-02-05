Talk To Me-fame Sophie Wilde to star in sci-fi Soon You Will Be Gone And Possibly Eaten

Actor Sophie Wilde, known for her roles in Talk To Me and Babygirl, is all set to headline an upcoming sci-fi thriller titled Soon You Will Be Gone And Possibly Eaten, which is being launched at the European Film Market next week.
The film is being directed by Egor Abramenko, who is known for creating the Russian sci-fi horror movie Sputnik and the upcoming A24 horror Altar. Luke Piotrowski and Ben Collins, known for Hellraiser and The Night House, are scripting the film for the big screen.
Soon You Will Be Gone And Possibly Eaten is based on a short story by director Nick Antosca who's currently serving as the creator and showrunner for Apple TV+'s upcoming Cape Fear series. It is being headlined by Javier Bardem, Patrick Wilson and Amy Adams.
According to the plotline, it follows "Rob and Sabile, a young engaged couple, who head to a secluded mountain resort to take their vows and step into the new chapter of their shared lives. What was planned as a joyous wedding attended by family members takes a different turn when unexpected guests crash the ceremony." The rest of the cast members, along with a release date are yet to be announced.
The film is backed by Sébastien Raybaud for Anton, alongside Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund of Eat the Cat, Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks for Divide/Conquer, Nick Shumaker for Anonymous Content, and Dawn Olmstead. Executive producers include Anonymous Content’s David Levine and Garrett Kemble.
Rapidly emerging Australian actress Wilde has established a strong creative rapport with A24, following her breakout performances in Talk To Me and Babygirl. The BAFTA Rising Star nominee is currently working on two upcoming A24 projects — Arkasha Stevenson’s horror feature and Jeremy Saulnier’s Halloween-set film October. She will next appear in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, which is slated for release later this year. Her television credits include Boy Swallows Universe, Everything Now and Tom Jones.