Bad Bunny brings Gaga, Martin and Puerto Rican pride to Super Bowl as Green Day, Puth play pregame

SANTA CLARA: Stars were front-and-center at Super Bowl 60, with Chris Pratt and Jon Bon Jovi introducing the teams, a series of soaring pre-game performances and Bad Bunny's much-anticipated halftime show featuring a tour of Puerto Rican culture and a real-life marriage.

Before the game at Levi's Stadium, Blue Ivy Carter and her sister Rumi leaped in an end zone and Green Day delivered a tribute to the Super Bowl's 60th anniversary.

Brandi Carlile kept it sincere and simple for "America, the Beautiful," Charlie Puth made "The Star-Spangled Banner" big and soulful and Coco Jones brought a bit of the elements of both to "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Bad Bunny recreates Puerto Rico in Northern California

Bad Bunny brought Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and a whole lot of his native Puerto Rico to his halftime show.

"God bless America!" he shouted toward the end, a rare English phrase in the 13-minute halftime show. Then he gave a roll call of the nations of North, South and Central America, including Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, the United States and Canada.

A parade of flags from those nations marched through the sugar plantation fields that functioned as the show's centerpiece.

After the list of nations, and at the end of the show, he declared, "Mi Patria Puerto Rico, seguimos aquí," or "My homeland Puerto Rico, we are still here."

He also brought out a parade of celebrities, including Cardi B, Jessica Alba and Pedro Pascal.

The 31-year-old began the performance in the furrows of the faux sugar cane crops, walking past unmistakable Puerto Rican imagery including farmers in straw hats, old men playing dominos and a shaved ice stand as he performed his 2022 reggaeton hit "Tití Me Preguntó." He carried a football and wore an all-white football jersey with the number 64 and his real last name, Ocasio.

The opening and closing of the show were not really visible inside the stadium because it was obscured by the sugar cane plants, many of which were people in costumes who ran on to the field to form the maze.

He then stood atop a tiny pink house with dancers in the front yard and performed "Yo Perreo Sola" and stood atop a pickup truck as he did "EOO."

The scene shifted to a wedding, where the marrying couple parted to reveal Lady Gaga as the first surprise guest. She joined Bad Bunny in performing "Baile Inolvidable." Gaga did her own Super Bowl halftime show in 2017.

The couple was actually married during the show, according to a representative for Bad Bunny, who said he served as a witness and signed their marriage certificate.

Bad Bunny then broke into his "NuevaYol" in a faux shopping center parking lot.

Ricky Martin, a Puerto Rican star from a previous generation, joined him for "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii."

The show came a week after the 31-year-old superstar won the Grammy for album of the year for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," a love letter to his home.

The halftime show included a young boy watching the Grammy telecast on TV with his parents. Bad Bunny appeared and handed the boy a Grammy statuette.

As the show ended, he held up the football to the camera. It had a message that was also on the scoreboard: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

On Truth Social, President Donald Trump called the show "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!"